Navy airman from NJ killed by propeller on aircraft

NORFOLK, Va. — A Navy Airman from West Windsor was killed after being struck in the head by a propeller on Monday.

Airman Apprentice Joseph Min Naglak was on board the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush, according to a statement from the U.S. Navy. He was struck by the propeller of an E-2C Hawkeye after securing the aircraft to the flight deck.

He had just become engaged to Niki Weber, according to her Facebook page .

According to his Facebook page, Naglak was a 2015 graduate of West Windsor-Plainsboro High School North and attended Monmouth University for a year where he majored in homeland security/counterterrorism.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of former Monmouth University student Joseph Naglak. We send our sincere and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and shipmates. As a student, Joseph spoke often of his desire to serve his country. We honor his service and commitment and know he will be missed by his former classmates and professors," the university said in a statement.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

