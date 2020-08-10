My new favorite homemade sauce — green and delicious

It all started because I got a few jalapeño peppers in our last farm box. A quick visit to the Google and I was off to the kitchen. We love simple foods, fewer ingredients make for some of the best foods. So I checked out a few recipes online and assembled the following ingredients: cilantro, lime, jalapeño peppers, garlic, salt, and almond oil.

I took four cloves of garlic and peeled them.

Then coarsely chopped a bunch of cilantro, removing some of the thicker stems.

Then chopped the stem top off of three big jalapeño peppers and cut up, leaving the seeds!

Cilantro, garlic and peppers into the food processor.

Add a few pinches of salt and pulse to start the mixing.

Then I squeezed a lime and a half and turned on the processor.

After about 60 seconds, drizzle in about a ½ cup of almond oil.

Mix until it’s smooth.

We added it to chicken apple burgers (I’ll share that recipe soon) and used it as a dip for salty tortilla chips. It’s gonna be your new favorite dip/dressing.

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

More from New Jersey 101.5: