If you don’t have one of those neighborhood information apps, you don’t know what you’re missing. It’s a great way to find out information about things going on in your town, local events, recommendations for home services listing lost pets, gripes, questions—you get the idea. It’s a fun neighborhood bulletin board where you get to know the people who live in your town.

A neighbor of mine posted a picture of his Trump lawn sign that had been defaced, shredded to bits actually, by someone. He posted a photo of it with a blurb asking if anyone had any information about it and asked who would do this sort of thing, including his undying support for the President in his query . And the comments would not stop.

First, someone tried to accuse this guy of defacing the sign himself, obviously not convinced that any self-respecting Democrat would stoop so low. I actually laughed out loud when I pictured a neighbor of mine going out to slash his sign to smithereens with a pen knife. But I noticed a good percentage of people who had very little sympathy for the victim of the vandalism. It Is only a lawn sign after all, but it always feels creepy to be a victim of vandalism. Especially in times like these where people are so angry.

I wondered, what would have happened had it been a Biden sign? Would the comments have been different? Would my neighbor have gotten more sympathy had it been a Biden sign that was defaced?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.