I've heard about this place for a really long time but never made the actual trek down to LBI to try it out.

Probably because this was also simultaneously my first-ever trip to LBI as well. I know it sounds crazy. How could someone from New Jersey never have been to arguably its most popular beach town?

I don't have a straightforward answer, other than my family never vacationed there when I was little and it's far enough from me that I wouldn't go for a day trip during the week (I would go to either Belmar or Long Branch.)

I do have a straightforward answer though on the place I stopped for breakfast at, which was The Chicken Or The Egg.

According to their website, they're known for their wings, but since I went for breakfast I got "The Local Yolkal."

It comes with two eggs, two bacon strips, home fries, toast and your choice of either pancakes, french toast or a waffle. I got the waffle and this entire order did not disappoint.

The eggs and bacon were cooked perfectly, the home fries were amazing and the waffle was one of the best I think I've ever had.

The inside is cute and very upbeat with music playing throughout the restaurant. There are two separate dining sections.

I can't vouch for anything on their lunch menu, but since they're known for their wings I know what I have to get when I go back. Considering the first impression their food made on me I will definitely be going back!

They're located at 207 North Bay Ave in Beach Haven. Next time you're taking a trip down the shore, stop in and try this place out! Your palate will thank you.

