MVC offices will stay closed until at least April 26

The closure of New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission locations will continue for another two weeks.

The agency said its public offices, road testing, and inspection facilities will remain closed through April 26.

Last month, the MVC had announced a two-week closure as part of the state's effort to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Gov. Phil Murphy also provided two-month extensions for driver's licenses, auto registrations and inspections that were due for renewal before May 31.

The MVC website continues to function and can process most renewals, replacements and changes of address.

Real ID appointments also have been canceled while MVC offices are closed. U.S. Homeland Security delayed the implementation deadline for Real ID by a year to October 2021 because of the pandemic. Real ID will be required for people without U.S. passports to travel by air domestically or enter federal facilities.

