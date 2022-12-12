EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP – There’s some good news for residents in South Jersey. The Motor Vehicle Commission agency office in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township is fully back in business.

New Jersey state Sen. Vince Polistina, along with Assemblyman Don Guardian and Assemblywoman Claire Swift (all R-Atlantic), put out a news release Monday afternoon announcing the MVC location has reopened for all transactions. The agency had scaled down its services amid the pandemic, and was just offering licensing transactions. Now, the agency will once again be offering vehicle services.

The lawmakers sent a request to MVC then-Chief Administrator Sue Fulton back in May requesting the agency return to full service. The legislators were notified Dec. 9 by MVC Acting Chair and Chief Administrator Trish Littles-Floyd of the reopening.

They listened

“Since COVID, Atlantic County residents have been forced to travel significant distances due to the closure of the Cardiff agency for vehicle transactions, said Polistina. "I’m happy to see the response by the MVC and their willingness to listen to the residents of Atlantic County.”

“We are happy to see that engaging in dialogue, and not divisive finger pointing, can lead to successful results,” stated Guardian. “We brought our issues to the agency, and while they didn’t solve the problems overnight, they responded and enabled us to ease the burden of our residents.”

No more long trips

The return to full service will be welcome news for many South Jerseyans.

“Unfortunately, many don’t have the ability to travel during the week due to personal and professional obligations, now, having their home county’s MVC location open for full service again, many won’t have to choose between earning a day’s pay and completing a vehicle transaction,” said Swift.

Any resident who needs an appointment can make one by visiting https://telegov.njportal.com/njmvc/AppointmentWizard.

. David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

