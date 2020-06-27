MVC delays reopening again, will be closed every Monday

TRENTON — Road tests and inspections are resuming Monday, June 29, but Motor Vehicle Commission offices have pushed their reopening to July 7.

The agency had planned to resume in-person services on Monday but said Friday that its new text notification system, which the MVC will use to check in visitors, is not ready.

MVC Chief Administrator Sue Fulton said that without the text notifications, "the number of people waiting for transactions who will need to be on site will far exceed capacity limitations."

While road testings resume Monday, people will have to wait to get their licenses until July 7, which is the date that Licensing Centers will begin processing new licenses, permits, transfers and previously canceled REAL ID appointments.

After they reopen, MVC offices will be closed every Monday in July to allow employees to conduct health and safety assessments of the buildings.

MVC offices have been closed since March as a result of the pandemic. The state has pushed back deadlines and expiration dates for licenses, IDs, registration and other documents.