A new Rutgers poll shows reality is starting to set in for Gov. Phil Murphy. In October 49% said he was doing a good job as governor (FDU poll) whereas now 43% feel that way . With his sanctuary state nonsense, progressive views and inability to accept blame for the November snowstorm disaster or the Al Alvarez hiring fiasco I'd say he has nowhere to go but down. But please buckle in and return your tray tables to their upright and locked positions; this will likely be a long, slow descent.

You see, his predecessors Christie and Corzine were no worse off at this point in their first term. In Corzine's case his only term. Christie went on to huge poll numbers after Sandy and won re-election then awful poll numbers throughout his second term after Bridgegate.

What's hurt Murphy most? Not his coddling of illegals or his love of brine. It's taxes. 64% disapprove of his handling of taxes. Which is quite strange considering he ran a campaign openly talking about his plans to raise taxes. I honestly wonder if he got elected with most people never paying attention to what the candidates were really saying.

The world won't make sense to me until Phil Murphy's approval numbers are at 0%. His inability to accept responsibility shows a failure of leadership. His inability to answer a straightforward question in interviews shows a cheap used car salesmen doing his own ads. His progressive ways show everything that's pushing the Democratic Party off a cliff. I could go on, but suffice to say I think he's the worst governor we've had since Jim Florio and will probably sink lower than that.

The good news in all this? Hmmm, I'll have to get back to you.

