Multiple drownings in NJ this week, with the latest in South Jersey
💧Missing swimmer search Thursday
💧One person mentioned
💧Safety tips
MONROE (Gloucester) — Another drowning reported this summer in New Jersey, this time in Gloucester County.
Rescuers were notified around 2 p.m. Thursday about a missing swimmer around the 4700 block of Jackson Road, according to 6ABC in Philadelphia.
A New Jersey State Police helicopter assisted, along with ground rescue crews.
NBC 10 Philadelphia reports the man’s body was recovered.
Authorities haven’t disclosed the swimmer’s identity.
A press release should be shared soon, according to New Jersey 101.5's phone call with Monroe police on Friday.
SEE MORE: NJ police department has your back when on vacation
Water safety tips
- Never swim alone
- Swim sober
- Know what type of waterway it is before you head in (lake, reservoir)
- Never swim in a reservoir
- Always enter water feet first
- Swim where lifeguards are present
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users
Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree?
Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler
Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't
In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law.
However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense.
New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed.
Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.
Gallery Credit: Eric Scott