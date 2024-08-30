💧Missing swimmer search Thursday

💧One person mentioned

💧Safety tips

MONROE (Gloucester) — Another drowning reported this summer in New Jersey, this time in Gloucester County.

Rescuers were notified around 2 p.m. Thursday about a missing swimmer around the 4700 block of Jackson Road, according to 6ABC in Philadelphia.

A New Jersey State Police helicopter assisted, along with ground rescue crews.

NBC 10 Philadelphia reports the man’s body was recovered.

Authorities haven’t disclosed the swimmer’s identity.

A press release should be shared soon, according to New Jersey 101.5's phone call with Monroe police on Friday.

Water safety tips

Never swim alone

Swim sober

Know what type of waterway it is before you head in (lake, reservoir)

Never swim in a reservoir

Always enter water feet first

Swim where lifeguards are present

