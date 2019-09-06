Muhammad Ali’s former Cherry Hill home drawing complaints

Okay, I have to admit, I didn’t know that the late boxing champ Muhammad Ali ever lived in New Jersey, but he did. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the house he lived in from 1971-73 in Cherry Hill is now available as an Airbnb, and the locals aren’t too happy about it.

Neighbors told the Inquirer that people renting the home frequently have parties that turn wild with people vomiting, fighting and causing traffic problems. Keep in mind, this 10,000 square foot house is in a neighborhood of multi-million dollar homes. The Cherry Hill mayor’s office told the Inquirer that police have been called to the residence 97 times in the last two years.

There is a website for the house that advertises potential renters can “experience a legendary stay” and “be a champ for a day." The house rents for $1,500 a night with a minimum two night stay, so it’s a lot cheaper than the Jersey Shore house in Seaside Heights.

The town of Cherry Hill is thinking of banning short term rentals totally to address the problem, the Inquirer says; but don’t fret, you can still buy it outright if you have $2.6 million. See the Airbnb listing here.

More from New Jersey 101.5