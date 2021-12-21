One of the largest entertainment complexes in the northeast is on track to attractions and businesses never before seen in Ocean County.

This massive undertaking has a price tag of $800 million.

The man behind the dream has big plans and an even bigger heart. More on that later.

Vito Cardinale is the developer behind Adventure Crossing USA.

The 238 acres on Route 537 between 195 and Six Flags Great Adventure will soon be a destination for thousands from all over the country.

photo courtesy of Cardinale Enterprises

The concept is brilliant.

Build youth sports facilities inside and out to attract teams from all over and have hotels right in the same complex.

A Marriot and Hilton have already entered an agreement to build at Adventure Crossing.

A convention center is also in the works.

But that's just the beginning.

We're slowly learning more about just how revolutionary Adventure Crossing will be.

For example, this was posted on their official Facebook page.

Visitors will soon be able to hang ten at a state-of-the-art wave pool.

By the way, I don't use the word massive lightly.

This complex will have an indoor dome that the developer believes will be one of the largest in the entire United States.

Top Racer range will bring your golf game to a whole new level with the latest technology and 7,500+ bays.

That's right, 7,500 bays. Huge!

Get ready for a Top Golf, Brunswick bowling alley, and multiple basketball courts to be under this incredible dome.

Adventure Crossing will also have a major retail space.

In fact, according to reporting from David P. Willis from APP, Popeye's Louisiana Kitchen and Taco Bell are on track to open in the next two weeks.

Developer Vito Cardinale confirmed that Starbucks, Jersey Mike's Subs, Carvel, Cinnabon, Panda Express, and 7-11 are all coming soon.

He is actively trying to get businesses and restaurants that don't already have a presence in Ocean County to start at Adventure Crossing.

Cardinale has been in talks with Cracker Barrel and Bass Pro Shops.

Cracker Barrel is by far the most in-demand restaurant at the Shore. Stay tuned.

Remember I mentioned that Vito Cardinale had a big heart?

Sadly, Vito's wife passed away after being diagnosed with MS.

He hopes to finish this big project by building a Multiple Sclerosis research center on the site of Adventure Crossing USA.

Here's hoping his dream comes true.