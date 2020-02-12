Mount Holly woman found guilty of fatally shooting wife in the face

MOUNT HOLLY — A Burlington County jury on Wednesday convicted a township woman for killing her wife in 2017 by shooting her in the face.

Laura Bluestein, 31, was found guilty of first-degree aggravated manslaughter and fourth-degree tampering with evidence.

Police said they found Bluestein digging a grave for 29-year-old Felicia Dormans. Her body was on a blue tarp, investigators said.

Laura Bluestein was convicted on Feb. 12, 2020, of killing her wife in 2017. (Burlington County Prosecutor's Office)

Police were sent to the home on Aug. 6, 2017, after Bluestein's father called police to report that an incident had happened at the Mill Street residence.

Dormans' family told NJ Advance Media that the couple had planned to split up. Bluestein's defense attorney argued that her actions were that of a person in panic.

The jury deliberating for three days before returning the verdict.

