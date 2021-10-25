Motorists to face detours during Trenton, NJ bridge replacement

(TRENTON) – A deteriorating bridge carrying an abandoned railroad trail over Parkside Avenue in Trenton will soon be replaced, as it continues to be a safety hazard for motorists.

Mercer County Executive Brian M. Hughes said it's one of 17 county bridge projects in progress.

The existing bridge, which provides access to Route 29, will be closed starting on Nov. 3 until early April for the replacement of the abandoned railroad trail. According to a press release from the county, the current bridge is in poor condition and poses a hazard to motorists due to the potential of falling concrete debris.

During the construction, Parkside Avenue between Oak Lane and Oakland Street will be closed to vehicular traffic. A detour will be posted directing motorists to West State Street to Sullivan Way to Lower Ferry Road and Parkway Avenue, ending on Parkside Avenue.

The existing bridge will be replaced with a single-span structure supported on full-height concrete abutments, according to the release.