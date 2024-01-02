Most-viewed listing in New Jersey is a jaw-dropping mansion
There’s a breathtaking mansion for sale in Cinnaminson that’s been five years in the making. It’s not quite finished, but it’s on the market for $19.75 million.
When it was first listed in 2022, they were asking $24.95 million.
It really is quite stunning.
The dual staircase in the entryway grabs your attention the minute you open the front door.
Artisan builders have utilized modern technology and the finest materials in developing a legacy home that is the definition of “one’s home is their castle.” Every technical detail has been meticulously executed, from the geothermal HVAC system to the radiant heat system to the automobile elevator which brings cars into a specially designed room with a unique ventilation system.
“A dining room fit for royalty”
A gourmet kitchen for the “most discerning chef”
The game room/pub
Of course it has a home gym
The spa/bathroom
The home has 40,000 square feet of living space
Work on your golf game without going outside
The ensuite master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet
The home features multiple elevators for all four floors and six fireplaces
If you put 20% down, your monthly payment will be $150,408.
