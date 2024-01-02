There’s a breathtaking mansion for sale in Cinnaminson that’s been five years in the making. It’s not quite finished, but it’s on the market for $19.75 million.

When it was first listed in 2022, they were asking $24.95 million.

Zillow Zillow loading...

It really is quite stunning.

Zillow Zillow loading...

The dual staircase in the entryway grabs your attention the minute you open the front door.

From the listing:

Artisan builders have utilized modern technology and the finest materials in developing a legacy home that is the definition of “one’s home is their castle.” Every technical detail has been meticulously executed, from the geothermal HVAC system to the radiant heat system to the automobile elevator which brings cars into a specially designed room with a unique ventilation system.

Zillow Zillow loading...

“A dining room fit for royalty”

Zillow Zillow loading...

A gourmet kitchen for the “most discerning chef”

Zillow Zillow loading...

The game room/pub

Zillow Zillow loading...

Of course it has a home gym

Zillow Zillow loading...

The spa/bathroom

Zillow Zillow loading...

The home has 40,000 square feet of living space

Zillow Zillow loading...

Work on your golf game without going outside

Zillow Zillow loading...

The ensuite master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet

Zillow Zillow loading...

The home features multiple elevators for all four floors and six fireplaces

If you put 20% down, your monthly payment will be $150,408.

LOOK: Go Inside Frank Sinatra's Private Desert Hideaway For some, Frank Sinatra was the epitome of cool. It's no surprise his secluded California desert hideaway matched his persona. The sprawling property, which is currently on the market for just under $4 million is like look at the time capsule of a resort in the late '60s/early '70s. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey using data from Zillow. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.