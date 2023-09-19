3 of the most dangerous U.S. college campuses are in Pennsylvania

Uh oh. According to Degree Choices, three of the most dangerous college campuses in the country are in Pennsylvania.

Campus Safety and Security looked at data from 2019-2021 by the Department of Education to come up with a list of the 27 Most Dangerous College Campuses in America for 2023.

I know this is a hard subject to think about, but, if you're looking at colleges for your child you really should check out this list.

Back in 1986, a college student, Jeanne Clery, was raped and murdered at Lehigh University. There were 38 violent crimes over 3 years at that college. Clery's parents sued the school (and won) saying if they had known the number of awful crimes that had occurred there, they would have never sent their daughter there.

In 1990, the Clery Act began, requiring schools that receive federal aid report crimes on and around their campuses every year.

There are so many things to consider when trying to pick out the best college, academics, social life, sports, just to name a few, but safety should be at the top of your list.

As a parent, the number one thing I worry about is the safety of my children.

I have to say I was somewhat surprised at just how much crime is on college campuses. The article states that in 2019 alone, there were 27,300 violent crimes reported including "forcible sex offenses, burglaries, car thefts, aggravated assaults and robberies." Yikes. That's incredibly scary.

So, what are the Pennsylvania schools that made the most dangerous list?

Landing at #7 is The Pennsylvania State University.

Drexel University, University City Campus is #18.

Pennsylvania State University is #27.

To see the number of crimes reported and the entire list of the 27 Most Dangerous College Campuses, click here.

This is definitely something to keep in mind as your children approach college age.

