More great fall weather for NJ: Cool nights, mild days, dry air

The Bottom Line

I can't believe it's already the last day of September. This month roared in like a lion — Ida was on September 1st. And it is indeed following the cliche, leaving like a lamb. The fabulous fall weather will continue for a few more days. With only a few minor weather headlines: the coolest nights of the season so far, a weekend warmup, and a chance of rain developing early next week.

Thursday

My best description for September's finale: It's going to feel like early fall. We will see some cloud cover and an occasional northwest breeze. That will keep temperatures slightly cooler than Wednesday. 50s (inland) to 60-ish (coast) Thursday morning. Mid to upper 60s Thursday afternoon.

As skies clear by Thursday evening, this cool, dry, crisp air will set up our coolest night of the season so far. (Since Memorial Day weekend, in fact.) Most of New Jersey has not seen 40s. Yet. I suspect that will change by Thursday morning. Cities and coastal areas will bottom out in the slightly warmer 50s.

Friday

Another beautiful day. Sunny and dry, with highs in the upper 60s. That is all.

Saturday

Getting a bit warmer. Morning lows will probably touch the 40s again for most of the state. Then high temperatures should push into the 70 to 75 degree range. (I love 70s.) Under a mix of sun and clouds, it should be a spectacular start to the first weekend of October.

Sunday & Beyond

On Sunday, we face increasing clouds, increasing humidity levels, and increasing temperatures. Thermometers will come closer to 80 degrees for the second half of the weekend.

We've been talking about a chance of rain developing on Sunday. Of course, the big question is whether it will ruin the day? Answer: I don't think so. The best chance for a shower on Sunday will be late-day (especially at night), and primarily in northern New Jersey.

We'll flirt with 80+ again on Monday, as our weather stays unsettled with a slow-moving front in the neighborhood. There will probably be a period of steadier rain and potential thunderstorms at some point — at the moment, that looks to be Monday evening.

Cooler, drier conditions should once again prevail through the second half of next week.

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.

