More fantastic weather for NJ Tuesday, then warming up again

If we could copy and paste Monday's weather into every day going forward, forever, that would be just fine with me! We get to enjoy another fantastically comfortable weather day Tuesday, before a warmup and one minor rain chance. The extended forecast is very consistent — and as you'll read, that's a good thing!

As expected Tuesday morning's temperatures are quite chilly — 30s in far NW NJ, 40s across most of the state, and 50s along the coast. While we'll start the day firmly in jacket weather territory, we'll warm up quickly past sunrise.

Under mostly sunny skies and with dry weather, thermometers will top out in the lower 70s Tuesday afternoon . The overall ambient wind will be lighter than Tuesday, although the sea breeze might become more prominent. That would lead to Jersey Shore temps stuck in the 60s.

Clouds will start to creep into the sky Tuesday evening , thickening up more Tuesday night . Wednesday morning won't be nearly as cold as Tuesday morning, as low temperatures dip to around the 60 degree mark.

Wednesday will become warmer and noticeably more humid, as high temperatures bump into the lower to mid 80s. There will be periods of sunshine and clouds throughout the day.

Then a weak cold front will drive a round of showers and thunderstorms through New Jersey. The timeline for this storm system has shifted a bit later, with peak rainfall expected late Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning . I believe the overnight shift reduces the threat for severe weather, although models suggest pockets of heavy rain are still possible.

As showers wrap-up Thursday morning , sunshine will emerge once again. There won't be much cool air behind the aforementioned cold front, so temperatures won't really be affected. (Dew points and humidity may drop off slightly.)

Then, let the consistent summerlike weather begin! I have widespread 80s, mostly-partly sunny skies, and dry weather in the forecast for Thursday and Friday and Saturday and Sunday ! I've opted to keep 90s out of the forecast for now.

And that's it! After such a soggy May, this early June weather is looking terrific!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.