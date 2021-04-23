More attractions delayed at American Dream

Things continue to not go smoothly for the American Dream Mall in East Rutherford with the announcement that two large attractions will be delaying their openings further. Both the Sea Life Aquarium and the Legoland Discovery Center will not meet their May 4 target opening date. Merlin Entertainment, which owns both attractions, had just announced the opening date last month, but this week, in a statement, the company said it won’t be able to make the deadline. In a statement, Merlin said that both attractions had experienced delays, but no specifics were given and no new opening date was announced other than that both would open some time this summer.

The aquarium invites visitors to “Escape into a breathtaking underwater tunnel, come face to fin with sharks and rays, touch a sticky anemone and explore over 10 aquatic exhibits inspired by New York’s most memorable landmarks.” One of the main attractions is the sheer number of fish; over 1,000 creatures will be on display. The Legoland Discovery Center will be open to families with children age 3-10 and offer a “world of color, creativity, and fun” ; it will feature landmarks of New York and New Jersey made of Legos. There will also be a Lego train ride, classes, play area, and a 4D cinema.

The American Dream was supposed to open last year and some of the stores and attractions were open for a few months until the pandemic shut them down. It started reopening this past October with some of the bigger draws like the Nickelodeon Universe theme park, the Dream Works Water Park, and the indoor ski park.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

