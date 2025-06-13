Here are the top 5 stories we're following for Friday, June 13 on New Jersey 101.5

NJ massage therapist loses license over allegations of sexual misconduct (NJ OAG, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ massage therapist loses license over allegations of sexual misconduct (NJ OAG, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

🔴 Massage therapist loses his license for good

🔴 He apparently groped a client in Manalapan

🔴 He can never reapply to become a masseuse in the future

A Monmouth County massage therapist has lost his professional license for good, over allegations of unwanted, inappropriate sexual contact with at least two female clients.

Evans W. Chigounis has been permanently barred from working as a massage therapist in New Jersey under an agreement to resolve allegations that he groped a client in Manalapan and put his genitals into the hand of a different client’s hand at a business in Red Bank.

The state Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy has agreed to a final consent order for Chigounis.

Under the order, he agreed to immediately surrender his work license, with no possibility to reapply in the future.

Immigration Protests New Jersey AP loading...

🚨Inmates broke down a wall at Delaney Hall in Newark on Thursday

🚨They are unhappy about conditions and the way they are being treated

🚨Sources say four inmates were missing following a search

NEWARK — Four migrants being detained at ICE’s Delaney Hall in Newark are missing after what is being described as a chaotic day at the facility.

Unnamed sources told the New York Post and NBC New York that they could not be accounted for following a search on Thursday night. A rope made from tied together beds was found in a third-floor cell, immigration attorney Mustafa Cetin told NJ.com.

Cetin, who represents a detainee inside the facility, told NJ.com that 50 inmates pushed down the wall of a dorm room late Thursday afternoon. Inmates are upset about the quality of meals which have been served late. Officers used pepper spray try and maintain control over the facility, according to the group NJ Alliance for Immigrant Justice on their X account.

Meanwhile, a crowd gathered outside the facility blocking the entrance to prevent additional ICE officers from getting inside.

John T. Schwartz, Frank N. Flanagan, Megan R. Wofsy-Flanagan, and Joseph Ferrara were charged with stealing thousands of dollars in chemicals from the municipal pool to service their own clients, according to Secaucus police (Secaucus Police Department) John T. Schwartz, Frank N. Flanagan, Megan R. Wofsy-Flanagan, and Joseph Ferrara were charged with stealing thousands of dollars in chemicals from the municipal pool to service their own clients, according to Secaucus police (Secaucus Police Department) loading...

🏊‍♀️ Four Secaucus Township employees arrested and charged

🏊‍♀️ Police said they stole township pool chemicals to service their private business

🏊‍♀️ The thefts sometimes occurred daily, police said

SECAUCUS — Four employees of a Hudson County township recreation department, who also own a pool company, have been arrested and charged with stealing thousands of dollars in chemicals from a municipal pool to service their own clients, according to the Secaucus Police Department.

An investigation into the matter was launched when police received information from a resident in March that four individuals employed by the Secaucus Recreation Department were also co-owners of a private pool company.The resident alleged that the individuals were using their positions to commit thefts from the department to benefit their private business.

The investigation found that John T. Schwartz, 61, manager of recreation facilities, Frank N. Flanagan, 32, special events and maintenance, his wife Megan R. Wofsy-Flanagan, 31, head lifeguard, and Joseph Ferrara, 27, assistant manager of the pool, participated in numerous thefts of various pool chemicals purchased by the township and stored at the Secaucus Town Pool.

South River High School, screenshot of message sent to staff South River High School(South River School District), screenshot of message sent to staff (Listener submitted) (Canva) loading...

☑️ Approximately 50 students got into South River High School Wednesday night

☑️ Mayor Peter Guindi said it was a senior prank that 'went too far.'

☑️ The closure of the school affected the final exam schedule

SOUTH RIVER — Officials said students vandalized a Middlesex County high school so badly that the school could not open for classes on Thursday.

Mayor Peter Guindi told MyCentralJersey.com that it was a senior prank that "went too far." He told the outlet that desks, chairs, and gym equipment were moved, items were wrapped in plastic, and toilet paper was thrown all around. The extent of the damage forced a cancellation of classes, the mayor told the publication.

West Wildwood municipal complex The Cape May County Prosecutor is asking nearby shore towns to help the West Wildwood police department (Google Maps) loading...

🔴 Official requests immediate help for West Wildwood

🔴 The Shore town police department only has 4 full-time officers

🔴 Report recommends disbanding the department

WEST WILDWOOD — The top prosecutor in Cape May County is asking shore towns to pull together as this borough faces a significant shortage of police officers to keep the community safe.

Only four full-time police officers serve the community of West Wildwood, a small shore town of 540 people.

The West Wildwood Police Department has lost half of its staff since 2023. It was taken over by the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office in January 2024.

