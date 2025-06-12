A Monmouth County massage therapist has lost his professional license for good, over allegations of unwanted, inappropriate sexual contact with at least two female clients.

Evans W. Chigounis has been permanently barred from working as a massage therapist in New Jersey under an agreement to resolve allegations that he groped a client in Manalapan and put his genitals into the hand of a different client’s hand at a business in Red Bank.

The state Board of Massage and Bodywork Therapy has agreed to a final consent order for Chigounis.

Under the order, he agreed to immediately surrender his work license, with no possibility to reapply in the future.

NJ man faced allegations of 2 sexual misconduct incidents during massages

According to the order, Hand and Stone Massage and Facial Spa in Manalapan filed a complaint with the board alleging that in July 2024, Chigounis massaged a client’s breast during a massage session.

He also allegedly tapped his hand on a blanket directly above her genital area.

The business said that Chigounis admitted acting inappropriately when asked about it, after which he was fired.

Months later, A Kneaded Vacation Massage and Wellness salon in Red Bank, filed its own complaint involving Chigounis.

It alleged that in November 2024, he placed his genitals in a client’s hand while she was lying face down during a massage therapy treatment.

Chigounis was fired by that salon, as well.

There was no mention by state officials as to whether he faced any criminal charges.

Chigounis must immediately stop working as a massage therapist in New Jersey, as well as avoid contact with clients in any location.

“New Jersey has zero tolerance for massage therapists who engage in sexual misconduct against clients during massage therapy sessions,” state Attorney General Matthew Platkin said in a written statement on Thursday.

“This kind of sexual misconduct is a threat to the public and an affront to the vast majority of licensed massage therapists who conduct themselves professionally and treat their clients with the respect and dignity they deserve,” Acting Director of the Division of Consumer Affairs Elizabeth Harris, said in the same release.

Patients who believe that they have been treated in an inappropriate manner by a licensed professional can file an online complaint with the State Division of Consumer Affairs by visiting its website or by calling 1-800-242-5846 or 973-504-6200.

