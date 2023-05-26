Monmouth County BBQ joint named Best Ribs in New Jersey

When you smell hometown BBQ, it doesn't just smell appetizing, it beckons you. There is nothing more comforting than the smell of hickory chips slow-smoking meat and wafting your way.

That unmistakable smell promises savory, smokey fall-off-the-bone ribs dripping with tangy BBQ sauce.

Tender, juicy ribs are one thing but what if I added in that it is all you can eat? I thought that would get your attention.

I have the weirdest relationship with BBQ. I used to absolutely turn my nose up at it. I don’t know why but I could not stand the smell or taste of it. I know, I was nuts.

When I was about 5 months pregnant with my daughter, I smelled someone smoking meat outside and I said to my husband, “I have to have BBQ."

My husband Tony was so confused because he has begged me for years to get on the BBQ train and I was grossed out. He drove me to a spot and I’m not lying when I tell you that I ate two pulled pork sandwiches loaded with BBQ sauce and pretty much licked the plate. He was floored.

I guess my baby was the boss and yes, to this day both she and I love it.

This particular spot was named for having the best all-you-can-eat ribs in our state and it is officially on my bucket list. The best part is that it's in our own backyard!

I’m talking about Big Ed’s BBQ in Matawan. They have a full bar (what goes better with some ribs than beer?) You have some choices to make. Baby back, spare, or St. Louis ribs are all strong contenders. They also have smoked chicken.

They say they are the best ribs in town, well they should change that sign to read "the best ribs in New Jersey" because people are losing their minds over them.

If you want a variety, you can order one of their platters which get served up with smoked chicken, brisket, fried catfish, shrimp, and clams or pulled pork.

Of course, the ribs are the star. You can read more about it from Only In Your State here.

