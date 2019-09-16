Monday NJ weather: Warm temps, building clouds, and a few showers

Can you believe that September is already half over? And the start of fall is just a week away? All in all, this week's forecast looks great for New Jersey — especially if you've been craving fall-like weather conditions.

As of this writing Monday morning, we're watching spotty showers passing through North Jersey and patchy dense fog in South Jersey. As we begin the last day of this warm stretch, temperatures are fairly comfortable in the lower 60s for most of the state.

While we'll catch some sunshine for the first half of the day, clouds are expected to thicken up as your Monday rolls along. A few more spotty to isolated showers could impact the entire state Monday afternoon. (No big deal — just some raindrops.) High temperatures should reach the upper 70s to lower 80s for most. (More like lower 70s for NW NJ.)

As Monday evening arrives, skies will clear out and temperatures will cool down. Overnight lows will sink into the upper 50s to around 60 by Tuesday morning.

Yes, Tuesday will be cooler than the past few days. High temperatures will be limited to about 70 to 75 degrees, slightly below-normal for mid-September. However, as skies become mostly sunny, it should be a lovely early-autumn-ish day.

It's worth mentioning that Hurricane Humberto is currently spinning just over 200 miles east of Florida as of Monday morning. The storm is now moving toward the northeast, away from the U.S. East Coast. (The tiny island of Bermuda will have to track Humberto very carefully.) The Jersey Shore could see some rough surf and rip currents later this week, as Humberto spits out some swell. But that's about it.

A few forecast models also show some increased clouds and even a shower over the Jersey Shore on Wednesday. So I'll call it a partly sunny day, just in case. Wednesday looks to be the coolest day of the week, with high temps only in the upper 60s to around 70.

Skies should flip back to golden sunshine on Thursday, with high temperatures in the lower 70s. This is where the forecast gets "boring".

Sunny and mid 70s for Friday.

Sunny and lower 80s (away from the coast) on Saturday.

Sunny Sunday morning, then clouds Sunday afternoon. Still dry, with highs in the lower to mid 80s.

For the record, I have no problem whatsoever with a "boring" weather forecast! Boring = pleasant. Unless something pops up in the tropics, it's going to be difficult for New Jersey to see any kind of significant storm system or soaking rain/thunderstorms through the end of September. Nice!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.