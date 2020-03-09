Monday NJ weather: The warmest day of the week, near 70 degrees

Sunny, breezy, and warm. Oh, how I love typing those words into the weather forecast! If you liked Sunday's springlike weather, you'll love Monday's forecast. However, this will be the warmest and sunniest day of the week, as changes toward clouds and raindrops will accompany a slow cooldown through the rest of the week.

We're beginning this Monday morning with a hint of coolness in the air, as temperatures range from the 30s (inland) to 40s (coast). A friendly reminder that, thanks to the flip to Daylight Saving Time, sunrise is an hour later than you're used to — about 7:15 to 7:20 a.m.

We will see plenty of beautiful sunshine Monday with a stiff southwesterly breeze, pushing high temperatures into the upper 60s to lower 70s. That's about 10 degrees warmer than Sunday. It's about 20 degrees above normal for early March. But record highs are not in danger, as they are closer to 80 degrees at this point.

The wind is actually an important element in this forecast. (Actually, it always is.) This time of year, we're usually inserting the infamous cooler at the Shore phrase into the forecast. That's because the ocean is chilly, and sea breezes are common on a sunny day. However, because we'll have a strong land breeze, even the Jersey Shore will be able to taste the warm air. The one exception, because of the orientation of the coastline, are those communities along the Delaware Bay in Salem, Cumberland, and Cape May Counties.

Clouds will start to creep in starting Monday late afternoon, with skies becoming mostly cloudy at some point Monday night. Not to worry though, as our weather will remain dry and pleasant. Overnight low temperatures will only dip into the mild upper 40s, a product of increased cloud cover and humidity.

Tuesday's weather will look very different. But at least it'll remain unseasonably warm, with high temperatures in the lower 60s. It will be a windy day too, with 30+ mph gusts. And somewhat wet.

My best guess puts scattered showers over New Jersey on Tuesday morning (give or take). Another round of showers and potential thunderstorms are likely Tuesday evening. So the day looks mixed, but not a total washout.

The sun should peek out Wednesday, especially early on. There could be a quick rain shower at some point, but I'm leaning toward a largely dry day. High temperatures will cool to the mid 50s — still above normal, by the way.

Thursday looks to be the coolest day of the week, as temperatures return to near-normal levels around 50 degrees. Skies will be mostly cloudy, thanks to a pair of impulses riding through our atmosphere. I could see two batches of rain showers in New Jersey, one early Thursday and another late Thursday.

After the threat of showers wraps up early Friday morning, skies will clear amidst a stiff westerly breeze. High temperatures will return to about 60 degrees.

And then the weekend forecast gets a bit wishy-washy. While I'm not ready to make a definitive call, I think 50s are a good bet for Saturday and Sunday. The GFS model in particular paints some snow showers over New Jersey Sunday morning, but I'm not sold on that 6-day forecast just yet.

So overall, not a terrible week — no washouts and overly dramatic weather seems unlikely. Enjoy the sun, enjoy the warmth, and enjoy the raindrops — only 10 days until the official start of Spring!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.