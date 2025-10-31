You never know what to expect the night before Halloween. Will the neighborhood be turned upside down? Or will it be like nothing ever happened?

I'm of course talking about mischief night, a true annual tradition in New Jersey. Or should I say, was an annual tradition in the Garden State.

It's no shock to anyone that this practice has been falling out of popularity for sometime now. Much like how trick-or-treating also seems to be less of a priority than it used to be.

Nevertheless, the practice of each of these activities isn't dead yet. And if the mischief night of 2025 is any indication of it, we know the tradition is still alive in some form, even if it's not the glory it once was.

I'm sure there are one-offs around New Jersey where houses really got teepeed, but my guess is that's far and few between. More likely than not, any houses that did get teepeed only got hit like the ones below.

Not much to see

This first house we came across had some branches with toilet paper dangling from them, but that was it.

Still, it was nice to see this while coming from the distance. Also nice to see? Other houses with toilet paper.

Better than nothing

This next house had the toilet paper thrown in the front bushes. And yes, these were also visible from the distance.

It might not be much, but it's better than nothing. And on Halloween morning, it's definitely a welcoming sight to see.

The tradition is still alive

This last house is the same as all the others. But hey, a little bit of toilet paper is better than nothing at all. And let's be real, toilet paper is very expensive now, so maybe one roll per multiple homes is the way to go.

There were more homes in the neighborhood that were hit but you get the idea. Kudos to those who are helping keep mischief night alive in New Jersey. Now let's go bigger for next year.

