Millville, NJ man dies: Hit by car while walking from work

This is a tough one. A Millville man who was hit by a car while walking home from work has died from his injuries nine days later.

Will Harris, a 25-year-old restaurant worker, was walking home on Hance Bridge Road in Vineland about 11 p.m. on July 9 after finishing his Friday shift at the Double Eagle Saloon in Vineland, where he was a cook. Harris also worked as a banquet waiter at the Greenview Inn at the Eastlyn Golf Course.

After being hit while walking on the side a dark road with just a few inches of a shoulder, Harris was flown to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center's Atlantic City campus.

Police said Harris had been wearing non-reflective clothing. No charges were filed against the driver at the time.

A GoFundMe page, set up by a manager at the Greenview Inn, talked about how special Will had been to his co-workers, many of whom were family members.

For anyone that has meet Will, the first thing you notice is his smile. It lights up a room. Will has a lot of family that works here with us, his twin brother Will, Uncle Eric and his cousin Josh.

Now the GoFundMe page that was established to help with Harris' medical bills which raised over $13,000 will focus on helping his family with his funeral expenses.

There will be viewing for Will on Sunday July 25 at Rone Funeral Home, Chestnut Avenue in Vineland from 2 to 4 p.m.

Our condolences to Will's family.

