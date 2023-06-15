NJ man, 18, charged for murder outside Millville grade school, cops say
⚫ An arrest has been made in the shooting death of a Millville man
⚫ The victim was found in a car outside an elementary school
⚫ An 18-year-old man was taken into custody
MILLVILLE — There has been an arrest in the homicide death of a 20-year-old man in Millville on Monday, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office.
Authorities said Mark Hoffman was found shot inside a vehicle at Rieck Avenue Elementary School at around 5:00 a.m. He died of his injuries.
Emmanuel B. Doivilus, 18, of Vineland was arrested on Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, second-degree unlawful possession of a handgun, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second-degree aggravated assault, and third-degree possession of a weapon on school grounds.
Prosecutors said they will move to keep Doivilus in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Millville Police Department at 856-825-7010.
