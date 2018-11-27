Metal goes through windshield, impales NJ driver’s neck

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP — A driver was hospitalized Tuesday morning after he was hit in the neck by a piece of metal that flew off machinery being used to clear trees.

The injury led to a serious crash on Route 519 in Holland Township around 9:10 a.m.

Township resident Kyle Lauck, 23, was flown to a hospital in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor Anthony P. Kearns III.

Police Chief John Harris told NJ.com that the 5-inch piece of metal came through the window and lodged in Lauck's neck. Lauck lost consciousness and his passenger was able to pull over the work van. He then applied pressure with his hands to the wound.

The metal piece came from heavy machinery that county workers were using to clear trees, Harris told the newspaper.

Kearns asked anyone with information about the incident to call Holland Police at 908-995-4670 or his office at 908-788-1129.

