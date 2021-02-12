Telehealth therapy has expanded and resources for mental health all over the country have been being squeezed by the need that has emerged because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here in New Jersey, we are no different. Anxiety, depression, worry, fear and insomnia are all rampant. And there are very few people who know that we have one of the best resources in the country to deal with mental health issues: NJ211.

It’s a shame that there’s so little awareness about it but 211 is the number that has been designated by the state for people to call with questions about mental health, referrals and information.

Those of us who have been around long enough to remember when Richard Codey was governor for a minute (when McGreevey resigned) remember that he and his wife were very concerned with mental health issues in the state and began a nonprofit called The Codey Fund for Mental Health.

According to an article on njglobe.com, the long-time state senator has chosen NJ 211 to receive a $100,000 grant from his nonprofit to spread the word about NJ 211 on cable TV and social media ads. And it’s not a moment too soon.

The article goes on to explain that because of the pandemic, the 211 program has really had to expand their resources including adding to staff and increasing available tools to help the public. 211 offers “Non-judge mental live assistance” 24 hours a day 365 days a year.

For more information check out NJ211.org

