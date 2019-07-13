Measles returns to Ocean County — medical office exposed July 10

LAKEWOOD — Measles has returned to Ocean County with a confirmed case and possible exposure to others.

The state Department of Health warned about possible exposure by an individual with measles at the Center for Health Education Medicine and Dentistry (CHEMED) on 1771 Madison Ave. between 1:45 and 6 p.m. Wednesday. The department did not say where the individual lives.

Ocean County has been the center of separate outbreaks in the fall and in the spring. The most recent outbreak was declared over on May 16.

Anyone exposed at CHEMED is at risk if they have not been vaccinated or have not had measles. Individuals potentially exposed, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as July 31.

Health officials recommended that anyone who was at the medical center during those hours should contact a health provider. It is also suggested that you call your provider first as not to potentially expose others.

After being declared eliminated in the United States in 2000, measles has returned with 1,109 reported cases in 28 states, according to the CDC. It is the greatest number of cases since 1992.

Outbreaks in New York state are still active with 280 confirmed cases in Rockland County and 620 cases in Brooklyn and Queens since 2018.

Symptoms of measles include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. Measles can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). In pregnant women, measles can lead to miscarriage, premature birth, or a low infant birth weight.

