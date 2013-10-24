McDonald’s Assists Workers to Get Foodstamps – Is This a Reason for Raise in Minimum Wage? [POLL]

Here's a great story about large corporation actually helping their employees.

McDonald's Helps employees get Assistance Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

A McDonald's worker in Chicago recently recorded a conversation she had with a "McResources" operator who told her how to apply for food stamps among other things to help her financially.

The fast food chain giant all but admitted they don't pay their workers enough to live on. Is a story such as this reason enough for NJ to raise the minimum wage? if workers still have to file for assistance when they're working full-time, is that enough to make a change? Take our poll below and let us know what you think.