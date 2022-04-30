NJ girl with severe injuries from burning dress is healing well

To refresh your memory, we shared devastating news back in the summer of 2021 about a little girl from South Jersey who suffered through something no child should ever have to endure.

Get our free mobile app

Back in July of 2021, a 2-year-old little girl named Darcy embarked on a fight for her life after suffering from awful burns as a result of what her family says was "a tragic accident."

According to the family, she was burned when her sundress burst into flames after it came into contact with a lit candle.

After getting burned, little Darcy had to be almost completely bandaged from head to toe. The burns wound up almost 30% of her body.

Darcy's father, Charles Johnston, as well as Darcy's grandmother, Kelly Wigglesworth, have been sharing Darcy's progress via Facebook this entire time. Darcy has already gone through multiple surgeries as part of her recovery process and there are still many more to come.

New Jersey residents were encouraged to help out this local family in any way they can, and they sure did. The Johnston family has a total of three kids, so no doubt, this whole ordeal has taken its toll. The road has been long and the stress has been great, yet the family still shares with us Darcy's progress every step of the way.

Since Darcy is turning three at the beginning of May, we wanted to share an update on her recovery progress. We're happy to share that she's doing great since her last big surgery in February! Take a look at a recent picture of Darcy below:

Kelly Wigglesworth via Facebook Kelly Wigglesworth via Facebook loading...

As we mentioned earlier, Darcy's recovery is far from complete. If you'd like to contribute to the GoFundMe that was set up for the family's (and Darcy's) medical expenses, you kind find out all of that information by clicking the link HERE.

Source: Facebook

10 Reasons NJ's Always The Best State To Live According To A Jersey Native Based on a recent study, New Jersey was recently crowned the best state to live in for 2021. Since New Jersey is usually on the receiving end of heaping piles of hate on any given day, you can imagine why Jersey natives were super excited to hear this news! To them, NJ's not just number one this year, but every year. There's more to love about the Garden State than the average person thinks.

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.

Hamilton Preserve at Gravelly Run Trash Problem Hamilton Preserve at Gravelly Run Trash Problem