Massive, $70 million resort may be coming to New Jersey

Cape May County is home to pristine beaches, famous boardwalks, unique architecture, and more, and it soon may be home to a $70 million inland resort featuring a man made lake.

According to the Cape May County Herald, developer John Connors Sr. has submitted plans for a 30-acre project about 6 miles from Avalon.

Connors has submitted a variance application to the Dennis Township Consolidated Land Use Board to build a high-end retreat with a three-story hotel with 56 hotel rooms and 24 cabins, 40 one and two-room bungalows, a tavern, two event barns, a playhouse, and more.

The property is currently wooded and the plans are to preserve a lot of that with walking trails leading to pickleball courts, multiple pools, a firepit, a croquet lawn.

The project will be known as the Clermont Lodge and will be situated between Rtes. 9 & 83.

Connors, who has been a seasonal Cape May County resident for over 20 years, told the Philadelphia Business Journal that the proximity to the Shore is one advantage, but there are others, as well,

Obviously the beaches are a prime attribute, but Cape May has other really extraordinary assets. If you're a biker or a birder or a beer lover or a boater there are endless opportunities," Connors said. "I think this will be a new view for some folks as to what Cape May County is all about.

Connors hopes to start construction (assuming the variances and permits are approved) within 18-24 months.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

A look inside Teresa Giudice’s new mansion

This stunning Montclair home has incredible NYC views