Martell’s Waters Edge is becoming B2 Bistro

B2 Bistro + Bar will be replacing Martell’s Waters Edge on the Barnegat Bay in Bayville, New Jersey, this summer.

The restaurant will open April 8 for weekends only, then launch seven-days-a-week service in May. It will be the fifth B2 in New Jersey, as reported by NJ.com:

“Now we get to offer what makes our restaurants so special, plus so much more, in a beautiful spot where the sunsets are spectacular,” managing partner Stephen Valentine said in a news release. “We’re so excited to open our doors during a time when people really need comfort, fun and a place to reconnect with friends and family.”

B2 says that it offers “garden to table bistro creations" as well as craft beers, an “eclectic wine list” and cocktails.

The food is American and Mediterranean, with an emphasis on burgers, steaks, pasta, fresh seafood, pizza, and sushi.

Valentine told the Asbury Park Press that "We're bringing the chef-inspired food that we're known for to what is probably the most beautiful venue in Ocean County as far as where it's situated, the views, the accessibility from water or by land.”

There will be indoor and outdoor dining for 700-800 people, a tiki bar, and three banquet rooms; there will also be docking space for up to 25 boats. A pontoon boat will be available to shuttle people from their moored boats to the restaurant.

B2’s other New Jersey locations are in Toms River, Point Pleasant Beach, North Brunswick and Red Bank.

