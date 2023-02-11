Margate gets called out as the 2nd ‘Whitest City in New Jersey’

There is racial diversity - and then there's Margate.

That's the point made by a national website that crunched data to come to that conclusion.

(You do have to notice that, literally, right down the road a few miles sits Atlantic City - a city with a very diverse population.)

The website, RoadSnacks.net, says Margate only follows Litter Silver in terms of the "whitest city" in New Jersey. Also in the Top 10 on the list are Fair Haven, Rumson, Haddon Heights, Audobon, Pittman, Manasquan, Haddonfield, and Point Pleasant.

The site says numbers show that Margate's population is 95.74% white, behind only Little Silver's 95.87%.

So how accurate is this number? It turns out - they kind of made it up!

Here's how RoadSnacks say they came up with their numbers: "Using actual census data combined with our favorite white people stereotypes (as confirmed by the internet), we can determine which cities are the whitest of the white in Garden State."

Well if people on the internet said it, it must be true. (We're being sarcastic here.)

Here's how Roadsnacks breaks down the ethnicity of Margate:

White: 92.7%

Hispanic 2.7%

African American: 1.2%

Asian 1.0%

Hawaiian 0.1%

The website does not source where they obtained the numbers. (Which doesn't seem right.)

Further down their "whitest" list, Ocean City came in at #13, Brigantine #15, and Linwood #26. Those were the only Atlantic and Cape May County cities or towns in their Top 30.

All in all, it's hard to believe the website's findings when it doesn't really describe what numbers its editors used and how they came to their conclusions.

SOURCE: RoadSnacks.com

