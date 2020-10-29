We are less than a week away from the most contentious elections in anyone's memory. In a year filled with illness, panic, widespread violence, civil unrest and social disarray, people are more divided in the country and this state that any of us have ever seen. Apparently many of you will be hitting the bottle on election night to cope with the stress.

Forty six percent will be drinking beer, 23 percent will be sipping (or guzzling) wine and 15 percent will be hitting the hard stuff to get through the night. According to the Harris Poll some of us will be turning to junk food to cope with the tension. A full 42 percent of the 46 percent who say they'll turn to comfort food, will be ordering a pizza.

Sixty five percent say the stress from this election is higher than any of the elections of the past. The poll was conducted last week between October 22 and 24th among 2,050 participants. Whatever the outcome, remember this. We live in the greatest country on the planet. Everyone in the world looks at us everyday for entertainment, innovation, politics and look to us for protection and security as well.

Whomever you disagree with, you have something big in common that should bind us together. We are all Americans. It doesn't change many of the things we have here to be thankful for. That is why every years millions of people sacrifice plenty, including leaving their homelands, to come here and realize the American dream. Don't forget that, and don't forget the Pepcid and Advil too.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.