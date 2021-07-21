Manchester, NJ ‘porch pirate’ ID’d on Ring camera, charged with theft
MANCHESTER — A man with a last known address in this township is charged with theft and criminal mischief after surveillance footage from a Ring security camera, posted to social media, led numerous concerned citizens to inform police of the person's identity.
In a release, Manchester police said Asim Hines, 18, was charged for allegedly stealing several Amazon packages from a porch on Lawrence Avenue, in the Pine Lake Park section of the township, on July 13.
Police told New Jersey 101.5 on Wednesday that Hines has not yet been apprehended.
The police investigation also found a victim's car had been keyed and damaged at the address from which the boxes were stolen. Ring footage was obtained of the crime in progress, with two images subsequently posted to Manchester Township PD's social media pages.
Anyone with further information is asked to call 732-657-6111, or submit a tip via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, or at manchesterpolicenj.com.
