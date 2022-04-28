Charges have been approved by a grand jury for a Manchester Township man who's accused of setting multiple fires in Monmouth and Ocean counties over the span of several months.

Gregory Fullman, 32, was indicted Wednesday in Ocean County on 28 counts of aggravated arson.

Fullman was arrested on Jan. 31 to cap a lengthy investigation into numerous forest fires set in Little Egg Harbor, Manchester, Lakewood, and Wall between May 2021 and January 2022.

Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor Wildfire in Little Egg Harbor (Roman Isaryk Jr. via Ocean County Sheriff) loading...

The May 16 fire in Little Egg Harbor burned 617 acres for three days in the Bass River State Forest. Combined with a second fire in the Brendon Byrne State Forest, a smoky haze hung over Ocean County for several days.

A fire in Lakewood on Jan. 21 was reported in Bennett's Field near Exit 89 of the Garden State Parkway two days after a fire was set in a culvert at Exit 91 in Brick that shut the road for hours. Fullman is not linked to the fire in Brick.

Fullman has been lodged in Ocean County Jail since his apprehension.

With previous reporting from Dan Alexander.

