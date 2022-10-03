Man with dementia and MS missing from NJ senior complex

MANCHESTER — Police are looking for a man with dementia and multiple sclerosis who left his home at an independent living center Sunday morning.

Charles DiBiase, 60, was last seen around 6:30 a.m. in the area of the Silverwoods Independent Living & Senior Apartments on Route 37 westbound in Manchester. D

iBiase, who is nicknamed “Bloom,” does not currently operate any vehicles and uses a walker to get around.

"Numerous investigative steps have already been taken to locate Charles; however, his location remains unknown at this time," Manchester police said in a statement.

Charles DiBiase nicknamed "Bloom" Charles DiBiase nicknamed "Bloom"(Manchester police) loading...

Lives in an independent living facility

DiBiase was last seen wearing a brown zip-up hoodie, light grey sweatpants and black and white slip-on sneakers.

Police asked anyone with information about DiBiase's location to call 732-657-6111.

Silverwoods is a campus-style complex for seniors who reside independently in garden apartments with a community clubhouse, fitness center, indoor pool and other amenities.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

