Man put gun to bus driver’s head — then police shot gunman dead, cops say

EAST ORANGE — Police fatally shot a man they said held a gun to the head of a bus driver on Tuesday night.

Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said police responded to the East Orange home of Allen Travers, 37, around 9:40 p.m. for a domestic dispute. Police followed Travers when he left the home with a weapon to board a public bus, from he pointed a weapon at the officers, according to Stephens.

Stephens did not disclose the name of the company or agency running the bus.

As the officers followed the bus, Travers put a gun to the female driver's head and ordered her to run the red lights, according to Stephens. He ordered her to stop the bus in the area of Central Avenue and South 10th Street in Newark, Stephens said. He exited, pointing the weapon again at police, who fired and struck Travers, Stephens said.

Travers was pronounced dead at University Hospital.

The prosecutor's office has not yet said whether other people were on the bus at the time.

