Man found dead inside car at Lakewood, NJ gas station

🔴 The car with the man inside had been parked for an extended period of time

🔴 Lakewood police said there are "no obvious signs" of foul play

🔴 An autopsy is pending to determine a cause of death

LAKEWOOD — A man was found dead early Sunday morning inside a vehicle parked at a gas station on Route 9.

The car was parked at the Exxon station at the intersection of County Line Road.

The body was found around 2 a.m., Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith confirmed. The Lakewood Scoop was first to report the discovery.

Police were called after the vehicle was parked for an extended period of time. The man was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the parking lot. Staffordsmith said there are "no obvious signs" of foul play. Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Officers at the scene told RLS Metro Breaking News it appears the man had been parked for a long period of time and may have suffered a medical episode.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ school holidays with the biggest buzz Just which days NJ schools have off remains a reflection of its community.

Some New Jersey towns now have populations that celebrate religious holidays not previously taken as a district-wide day, such as Diwali or Eid.

Other days off are not religious in nature, but are still stirring up controversy or buzz around the state. The following have been making the most news.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)