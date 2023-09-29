Man found dead in trash container near Newark, NJ school

Man found dead in trash container near Newark, NJ school

Essex County Prosecutor's Office shield (Canva)

NEWARK — The death of a man found inside a dumpster late Thursday afternoon is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The man was found around 5:20 p.m. in the dumpster on the 600 block of Clinton Avenue, near North Star Academy and Clinton Hill Middle School in the South Ward.

He was pronounced dead 20 minutes later by officers at the scene, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

Stephens did not disclose the identity of the man.

An autopsy will determine a cause of death.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Dennis Malloy's dream vacation to Italy

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Dennis Malloy's dream vacation to Italy (Part 2)

Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Filed Under: Essex County, Newark
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM