Man found dead in trash container near Newark, NJ school

NEWARK — The death of a man found inside a dumpster late Thursday afternoon is under investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

The man was found around 5:20 p.m. in the dumpster on the 600 block of Clinton Avenue, near North Star Academy and Clinton Hill Middle School in the South Ward.

He was pronounced dead 20 minutes later by officers at the scene, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

Stephens did not disclose the identity of the man.

An autopsy will determine a cause of death.

