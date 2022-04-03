PERTH AMBOY — A dad made the terrible discovery Saturday of finding his son stabbed to death, the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office said.

Barry Idesis' father entered his son's apartment on Mechanic Street Friday. There, he found Idesis' body with multiple stab wounds and called the police.

Detectives determined the 47-year-old resident was last seen entering his Central Jersey apartment the night of Wednesday, March 30. It's unclear when he was killed.

Investigators with the Perth Amboy police and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office are asking the public for tips. Anyone with information can submit a tip through Crime Stoppers.

