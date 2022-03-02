Malnourished pit bull found tied to tree in Millville, NJ

Only days after having found a dog trapped inside bags on the side of the railroad tracks in Vineland, the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter had another heartbreaking post about animal abuse on Facebook last week.

A pitbull the shelter is calling Ladybug was found abandoned and tied to a tree along a wooded trail in Millville. Ladybug is being described as very malnourished, weighing only 26lbs, and has some wounds on her feet and tail.

The post from the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter says that they aren't sure how or why the dog was so badly mistreated, but she is a very sweet and loving animal.

We're not sure what happened to her or why she was neglected and discarded, but we do know that she is ridiculously sweet and adorable!

The shelter plans to put Ladybug up for adoption after she has a chance to let her injuries heal and have a few good meals.

In the meantime, if you have any information about Ladybug or who could be responsible for her mistreatment, you are asked to call Millville Police at 856-825-7010.

