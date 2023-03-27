Madonna ‘Celebration Tour’ coming to Philadelphia this year
Madonna is returning to Philly later this year.
A night with Madonna and her music catalog? Count me in!
In 1983, Madonna broke the world wide open with her self-titled debut album, changing changed the landscape of pop music and videos on MTV forever. That year, in an appearance on American Bandstand, she told Dick Clark she wanted to rule the world. Mission: Accomplished.
In the 40 years since, Madonna's made countless records and racked up hit after hit. Now she's heading out on her 'Celebration Tour', what fans hope will be a trek full of her most legendary tunes.
Madonna's 'Celebration Tour' wills top at Wells Fargo Center in Philly on December 20th.
Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31st at 12 p.m. through Wells Fargo Center Box Office.
A presale with an opportunity for you to buy your tickets early happens Thursday, March 30th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. when you use password OPENER.