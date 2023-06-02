Machine Gun Kelly adds NJ date to his tour this fall

Machine Gun Kelly is coming back to perform in the Garden State this fall and tickets go on sale Friday, June 2.

Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - Las Vegas, NV Getty Images loading...

MGK wrapped up his massive tour “Mainstreet Sellout” last year, which actually did sell out. And that’s the nickname he’s been labeled since the release of his pop-punk album “Tickets to My Downfall” and then his most recent LP, “Mainstream Sellout.”

From rap to pop-punk, that might have been the direction he needed to go because he actually did sell out all of his shows.

I remember meeting MGK when he teamed up with Camila Cabello for their song “Bad Things” in 2017.

He was still “up and coming,” and if you didn’t know his rap music it might have been the first time you heard of him. But he couldn’t have been nicer.

Machine Gun Kelly added 2 dates to the tour list and one of them is in Atlantic City.

He’ll be at the Hard Rock on Saturday, September 9.

The second show is not that far away.

He’ll be at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut on Thursday, September 7.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 2, but act fast, I can’t imagine these lasting.

While you're in AC, you can walk over to the Showboat and check out their new waterpark set to open later this summer:

Inside ISLAND Waterpark, coming soon to Atlantic City

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.