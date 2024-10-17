Police: NJ man dragged in Facebook Marketplace deal gone wrong

🚨 An online sale gone wrong in Monmouth County

HOLMDEL — It’s a common practice to put an item for sale on Facebook Marketplace and hopefully get a bite. A Monmouth County man did just that and got more than he bargained for, according to Holmdel police.

Police said that last month on Sept. 16, a resident listed a MacBook for sale on the social media marketplace page. A man agreed to buy the laptop and meet the resident at his address to make the purchase.

Officials said while the seller was showing the man the laptop, the perspective buyer snatched it, then sped away in a red vehicle, dragging the resident for several feet.

Police arrested Felix Marte, 23, of Bayonne a short time later. During the investigation, Holmdel police were able to link Marte to similar alleged crimes in other towns, and have assisted those local police departments in charging Marte.

Holmdel police officers are reminding everyone that it’s best to meet in public places such as a municipal building or other Safe Exchange Zones when selling online items. Those areas are typically monitored by surveillance video and/or police.

Meantime, in Freehold Township, police are warning residents to watch out for porch pirates who are swiping Apple products from homes. Police said the thieves are targeting Apple iPhones and iPad deliveries from FedEx and UPS, often within minutes after they're left on a porch.

Police are recommending that residents have any Apple deliveries be left at a FedEx office for pickup or request that deliveries require a signature.

