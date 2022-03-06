Luck o’ the Irish: Win a $100 gift card to Wegmans from NJ 101.5!

New Jersey 101.5 wants you to get the luck o' the Irish!

You can instantly win a free $100 gift card to Wegmans Food Market!

Starting Monday, March 7, listen at 9 a.m., 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. for the Luck o' the Irish secret code words.

Enter the codeword on our app for your chance to win a $100 gift card. There's three winners every weekday.

Never miss out on a chance to enter: Subscribe to our Contest alerts on the app to get a heads-up to listen live a few minutes before we announce the code word.

The contest ends March 17.

Thanks to our sponsor Edison Nissan on Route 1, get the luck o' the Irish from New Jersey 101.5 this St. Patrick's Day! Good luck!

Enter the secret codewords below on the app!

Click to read full contest rules.

