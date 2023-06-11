Look who got caught on video in Atlantic City, NJ

Memo to the general public: Video cameras are everywhere!

If you're doing bad or questionable things, especially near someone's front door, chances are you're going to get caught on video.

We found a YouTube channel who's "thing" appears to be showing ring doorbell videos from around the country.

The channel is called the GuySmileyNews. If that name sounds familiar, it's probably because you or your kids spent time watching "Sesame Street." Guy Smiley has been a character on the show since 1969. He's been called "America's Favorite Game Show Host", according to Wikipedia.

The channel just released this video, supposedly spotlighting Atlantic City:

For the record, there's no real way to authenticate the video, that is, we don't know if the people on the video were actually doing bad things, or they were actors.

