New York looks to ban one of the newest forms of porn

Revenge porn is defined by Oxford as revealing or sexually explicit images or videos of a person posted on the internet. The porn is often distributed by an ex partner of the victim, without their consent.

In 2019, the state of New York banned revenge porn.

The ban classified the offense as a misdemeanor, carrying a potential fine of up to $1,000 dollars, and up to 1 year in jail. Mashable says that aside from just the charges, New York's ban gave the victims the "ability to seek civil recourse against the offender for damages", as well as allowing victims the ability to "file a court order against online companies where the porn was posted."

New York state followed New York City's lead, which banned revenge porn in late 2017, according to Gizmodo.

New York State Assembly Confronts AI Porn

Regardless of the bans, a new sort of revenge porn has become a growing concern, and now lawmakers in New York want to confront the issue. The bill has bipartisan support from lawmakers in the Hudson Valley, and across the state.

Revenge porn generated from Artificial Intelligence (or deep fake), is what the New York Post defines as "fictitious intimate images".

The Post says that Assembly approved the bill to ban revenge porn generated by AI on Tuesday, after the state Senate unanimously passed it on May 22.

The bill was sponsored by State Senator Michelle Hinchey from Kingston, and cosponsored by Senators Rob Rolison of Poughkeepsie, James Skoufis of New Windsor, and Leroy Comrie of New York City.

The bill; wording further defines AI revenge porn as " 'deep fake' images created by digitization within the definition of unlawful dissemination or publication of an intimate image."

PIX 11 says that a review of deep fake online videos done by MIT found the vast majority are "non-consensual pornography."

The bill awaits singing from Governor Kathy Hochul.