Look inside cute shore home of Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Jennifer Aydin

Another New Jersey Housewife will be spending the summer at the Jersey Shore.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been vacationing at the Jersey Shore for the past few seasons of the show. Melissa Gorga has shown off her Toms River home to the cameras - but, rumor has it, it's been sold.

Where will the wives go to party now? We know Dolores Catania has a shore home in Toms River. But, she's not the only cast member with a second home here!

Recently, Jennifer Aydin took Bravo cameras inside her new Jersey Shore home! There's no word on exactly where it's located, but I'm suspecting it's near Seaside since she mentioned it's really close to a boardwalk.

Although Jennifer straight up says this home is "smaller than she's used to" in the video, it still has an impressive five floors. I don't know of many homes, let alone shore homes, with that many stories! It seems like the perfect amount of space to hold her husband and four children nicely.

This shore house seems like the ultimate relaxation spot. Aydin boasted that each bedroom has its own bathroom and balcony! So, not only will you be able to drink your coffee with a view each morning, but, you also won't have to worry about fighting anyone for bathroom time. What a luxury!

Jen takes the most pride in her master bathroom. She's got a jacuzzi in there, as well as a bidet! Do you know anyone with a bidet at the Jersey Shore? I sure don't.

Take a look inside Jennifer Aydin's lovely shore home. When you're done checking out the pictures, you can watch her give a tour in the video!

